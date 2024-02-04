Nikki Haley appears in SNL cold open to spar with fake Donald Trump

Watch highlights from the eleventh episode of SNL’s forty-ninth season, hosted by Ayo Edebiri, with Jennifer Lopez as the musical guest, including the CNN Town Hall South Carolina cold open.

The cold open: Gayle King (Punkie Johnson) and Charles Barkley (Kenan Thompson) host a town hall with Donald Trump (James Austin Johnson).

The monologue: First-time host Ayo Edebiri talks about preparing for her role on The Bear and shares some ideas she wanted to submit to SNL.

Weekend Update hosts Colin Jost and Michael Che cover the week’s biggest news before speaking with CJ Rossitano (Sarah Sherman).

A game show goes off the rails when contestants (Ayo Edebiri, Mikey Day, Sarah Sherman) answer trivia questions.

Game show contestants (Ayo Edebiri, Andrew Dismukes, Chloe Fineman) answer questions about comments they left on Instagram.

