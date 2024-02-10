And Ain’t I A Woman: A poem in honor of Sojourner Truth

The history of Blacks in the United States is replete with individuals who have shown exceptional insight, extreme courage, and persistence when faced with life on its own terms. Most often without powerful allies and faced with a legal system that failed to support them in their rights, black have relied principally on themselves to be change agents for themselves.

Sojourner Truth, a former slave, spoke at the Women’s Rights Convention, held in Akron, Ohio, in 1851 – a decade before the first shots of the Confederate insurrection were fired. Just for her to speak at that Convention required courage and persistence. Most of the white suffragettes did not want to hear from a Black woman.

This poem memorializes her contribution.

— NPI Literary Advocate David Kobrin

And Ain’t I A Woman

(Former slave Sojourner Truth Speaks at the Women’s Rights Convention, Akron, Ohio 1851)

Standing there

her arm, worked muscle

a bonnet that speaks the field

an apparition –

to white ladies

rising

to speak to that hall

where mockery echoes

louder and wider

than the fields she’d slaved in

each row sown, hers

the children born, and lost

no man helped her

cross puddles

dust to her tongue

And didn’t she do it

And didn’t she say!