SNL returns and serves up another Trump cold open with James Austin Johnson

Watch highlights from the ninth episode of SNL’s forty-ninth season, hosted by Jacob Elordi, with Reneé Rapp as the musical guest, including the Trump courthouse cold open.

The cold open: Donald Trump (James Austin Johnson) speaks to the media after appearing in court for his E. Jean Carroll defamation trial.

The monologue: First-time host Jacob Elordi talks about filming Saltburn and takes questions from audience members.

Weekend Update anchors Colin Jost and Michael Che tackle the week’s biggest news, like Vivek Ramaswamy calling the GOP a “party of losers” and Ohio becoming the 24th state to legalize marijuana.

Weekend Update anchors Colin Jost and Michael Che tackle the week’s biggest news, like Trump eyeing Rep. Elise Stefanik as his running mate for the 2024 presidential election.

Senator Tim Scott (Devon Walker) stops by Weekend Update to discuss why he’s endorsing Donald Trump for president.

A couple’s (Jacob Elordi, Heidi Gardner) date at a bowling alley takes an unexpected turn.

Alaska Airlines employees (Jacob Elordi, Kenan Thompson, Heidi Gardner) share the company’s new slogan after a cabin door broke off mid-flight.

