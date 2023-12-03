Bowen Yang offers perhaps his final George Santos impression with “Scandal in the Wind” cold open

Watch highlights from the sixth episode of SNL’s forty-ninth season, hosted by Emma Stone, with Noah Kahan as the musical guest, including the George Santos expelled cold open.





The cold open: George Santos (Bowen Yang) holds a press conference after being expelled from Congress.

The monologue: Emma Stone celebrates her fifth time hosting Saturday Night Live with Tina Fey and Candice Bergen inducting her into the hallowed Five-Timers Club.

Contestants (Emma Stone, Heidi Gardner, Punkie Johnson) compete in a game of Question Quest.

Weekend Update anchors Colin Jost and Michael Che tackle the week’s biggest news, like George Santos being the sixth member of Congress to be expelled, a BLM co-founder coming out in support of Trump and Melania Trump attending Rosalynn Carter’s funeral.

Weekend Update anchors Colin Jost and Michael Che tackle the week’s biggest news, like Sports Illustrated writing articles using AI, the first Lifetime Christmas movie featuring a sex scene and a three-year long cruise cancelled due to a lack of a ship.

A skincare brand launches a new product.

Watch all sketches and performances uploaded from this week’s episode.