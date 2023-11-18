Jason Momoa has a blast hosting SNL’s 2023 Thanksgiving episode

Watch highlights from the fifth episode of SNL’s forty-ninth season, hosted by Jason Momoa, with Tate McRae as the musical guest, including the Biden Panda cold open.

The cold open: President Joe Biden (Mikey Day) holds a press conference after meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping.

The monologue: Second-time host Jason Momoa talks about living out his marine biologist dream by playing Aquaman and his goal to keep Earth’s oceans clean.

Weekend Update anchors Colin Jost and Michael Che tackle the week’s biggest news, like Republican Senator Markwayne Mullin challenging the Teamsters union president to a fistfight.

Weekend Update anchors Colin Jost and Michael Che tackle the week’s biggest news, like Disneyland permanently closing the Beast’s Library attraction.

Representative George Santos (Bowen Yang) stops by Weekend Update to discuss the House Ethics Committee’s report claiming he used campaign funds for personal spending.

Two TSA agents (Ego Nwodim, Bowen Yang) introduce random travelers as they host the Thanksgiving Week Airport Parade.

