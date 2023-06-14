Tesla’s ‘self-driving’ system should never have been allowed on the road
“Elon Musk’s automatic driving technology seems to be roughly an order of magnitude more deadly than human drivers,” writes Ryan Cooper.
Offering asides, recommended links, blogworthy quotations, and more, In Brief is the Northwest Progressive Institute's microblog of world, national, and local politics.
Tesla’s ‘self-driving’ system should never have been allowed on the road
“Elon Musk’s automatic driving technology seems to be roughly an order of magnitude more deadly than human drivers,” writes Ryan Cooper.