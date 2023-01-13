2023 State of the Union speech set for February 7th

Today, Kevin McCarthy announced that he has invited President Joe Biden to deliver the 2023 State of the Union address to a joint session of Congress on Tuesday, February 7th. The White House has accepted the invitation, stating: “The President is grateful for and accepts Speaker McCarthy’s prompt invitation to address the peoples’ representatives in Congress. He looks forward to speaking with Republicans, Democrats, and the country about how we can work together to continue building an economy that works from the bottom up and the middle out, keep boosting our competitiveness in the world, keep the American people safe, and bring the country together.”

Historically, the speech has begun at around 6 PM Pacific Time / 9 PM Eastern. So, if you’re interested in watching the speech and blocking off the time on your calendar, set up a calendar entry for February 7th at 6 PM.