SNL returns for forty-eighth season with many cast changes; skewers itself in meta cold open

Watch highlights from the inaugural episode of SNL’s forty-eighth season, hosted by Miles Teller, with Kendrick Lamar as the musical guest.

SNL has debuted new graphics for this season.

The cold open: Peyton and Eli Manning (Miles Teller, Andrew Dismukes) take a break from their ManningCast to break down what’s happening on the premiere of Saturday Night Live.

The monologue:

Weekend Update anchors Colin Jost and Michael Che tackle the week’s biggest news, like Representative Marjorie Taylor Green’s husband filing for divorce.

Senate Minority leader Mitch McConnell (James Austin Johnson) and Herschel Walker (Kenan Thompson) stop by Weekend Update to discuss the 2022 midterms.

New cast member Michael Longfellow stops by Weekend to talk about having conservative family members.

Latest ad spoof: Nicole Kidman (Chloe Fineman) really enjoys her time at the movie theater.

BeReal gets parodied, following last season’s TikTok-themed sketches.

Watch all sketches and performances uploaded from the season premiere.