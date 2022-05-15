SNL takes aim at Depp-Heard courtroom conflict

Watch highlights from the nineteenth episode of SNL’s forty-seventh season, hosted by Selena Gomez, with Post Malone as the musical guest.

The cold open: Johnny Depp (Kyle Mooney) and his lawyer (Aidy Bryant) show evidence in the courtroom.

The monologue: First-time SNL host Selena Gomez talks about working with Steve Martin and Martin Short on Only Murders in the Building and being single.

Weekend Update anchors Colin Jost and Michael Che tackle the week’s biggest news, like the nationwide baby formula shortage.

Weekend Update anchors Colin Jost and Michael Che tackle the week’s biggest news, like Mega Millions announcing the wrong winning number.

Teenagers trying to party (Selena Gomez, Kyle Mooney, Ego Nwodim, Chris Redd, Chloe Fineman) keep getting interrupted by two babies (Bowen Yang, Sarah Sherman).

Watch all performances and sketches uploaded from this week’s episode.