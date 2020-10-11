Maya Rudolph and Beck Bennett spoof vice presidential debate in SNL’s second episode cold open

Watch highlights from the second episode of SNL’s forty-sixth season, hosted by Bill Burr at 30 Rock’s Studio 8H, with Jack White as the musical guest.

The cold open: Susan Page (Kate McKinnon) moderates a debate between Senator Kamala Harris (Maya Rudolph) and Vice President Mike Pence (Beck Bennett).

An actor (Beck Bennett) posts a controversial Instagram video against President Trump.

Weekend Update anchors Colin Jost and Michael Che tackle the week’s biggest news, like Trump claiming he survived COVID-19.

Dr. Wayne Wenowdis (Kate McKinnon) stops by Weekend Update to discuss Trump’s COVID-19 diagnosis and televised health exam.

Mobsters (Beck Bennett, Pete Davidson, Mikey Day, Alex Moffat, Kyle Mooney, Punkie Johnson) call out their leader (Bill Burr) on his political incorrectness.

