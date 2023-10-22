SNL gleefully mocks Jim Jordan after failure of his bid for Speaker

Watch highlights from the second episode of SNL’s forty-ninth season, hosted by Bad Bunny, who also performed as the musical guest, including the Jim Jordan cold open.

The cold open: Jim Jordan (Mikey Day) hears from George Santos (Bowen Yang), Lauren Boebert (Chloe Fineman) and Donald Trump (James Austin Johnson) after losing the House Speaker vote again.

The monologue: First-time host Bad Bunny talks about speaking English and Spanish and gets help from his translator, Pedro Pascal.

A young man (Devon Walker) asks to be considered for an investment banking job on a subway platform.

Weekend Update anchors Colin Jost and Michael Che tackle the week’s biggest news, like Netflix planning to open brick and mortar stores and Ron DeSantis spending $1.5 million on private jets.

Weekend Update anchors Colin Jost and Michael Che tackle the week’s biggest news, like a woman raising awareness about her water allergy and a three-year-old becoming the youngest person to visit every National park.

Three guys listen to Bad Bunny’s idea for a script.

