Christopher Walken shows up for SNL’s 2023 Halloween episode

Watch highlights from the third episode of SNL’s forty-ninth season, hosted by Nate Bargatze, with Foo Fighters as the musical guest, including the Biden Halloween cold open with Christopher Walken.

The cold open: President Joe Biden (Mikey Day) delivers a Halloween message with the help of House Speaker Mike Johnson (Michael Longfellow) and the spirit of Halloween (Christopher Walken).

The monologue: First-time host Nate Bargatze talks about going to county fairs in the ’80s to watch his dad perform and his mom going to the wrong house to pick up his daughter.

Weekend Update hosts Colin Jost and Michael Che cover the week’s biggest news before speaking with Colin’s agent J.J. Gordon (Sarah Sherman).

George Washington (Nate Bargatze) tells his soldiers (Kenan Thompson, Mikey Day, Bowen Yang, James Austin Johnson) his dream for the country.

Fran Drescher (Sarah Sherman) shows a couple (Nate Bargatze, Ego Nwodim) some SAG-approved Halloween costumes.

Two chefs (Nate Bargatze, Ego Nwodim) face off to see who can cook the best soul food.

