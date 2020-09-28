The New York Times has Donald Trump’s tax returns. Here’s what’s in them.

Just like in 2016, Donald Trump has refused to release his tax returns, falsely claiming he can’t disclose them because he’s under audit. (There is no prohibition on the release of tax returns due to an audit.) No matter: this time around, the public will have the benefit of knowing what’s in them anyway, because the New York Times has obtained copies of them. The paper’s reporters write that based on what the data shows, Trump “has been more successful playing a business mogul than being one in real life.”