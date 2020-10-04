SNL returns to 30 Rock — at last! — with Jim Carrey as Joe Biden

NBC’s Saturday Night Live returned last night from a long hiatus spanning a summer of crises to brilliantly spoof the first presidential “debate” between Donald Trump and Joe Biden … and to capture the national zeitgeist during one of the most bizarre chapters in American history. Watch highlights from the forty-sixth season premiere below, and remember: laughter is good for you!

The cold open: Chris Wallace (Beck Bennett) moderates the first presidential debate between Donald Trump (Alec Baldwin) and Joe Biden (Jim Carrey).

The monologue: Host Chris Rock does stand-up about Donald Trump contracting COVID-19, the pandemic and the U.S. government.

Spot-on impression of the week: A commercial advertises Drew Barrymore’s (Chloe Fineman) new daytime talk show, The Drew Barrymore Show.

Weekend Update, Part One: Anchors Colin Jost and Michael Che tackle the week’s biggest news, like a poll showing overwhelming support for Joe Biden from the LGBTQ community.

Weekend Update, Part Two: Weekend Update anchors Colin Jost and Michael Che tackle the week’s biggest news, like the fight over the vacancy left by Justice Ginsburg’s death.

Weekend Update, Part Three: Chinese trade representative Chen Biao (Bowen Yang) stops by Weekend Update to talk about the US’ ban on TikTok.

Watch all performances and sketches uploaded from the season premiere.