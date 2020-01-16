Offering asides, recommended links, blogworthy quotations, and more, In Brief is the Northwest Progressive Institute's microblog of world, national, and local politics.

Thursday, January 16th, 2020
Photo

NPI's Gael Tarleton speaks at a press conference to unveil new data privacy legislation on the first day of the 2020 Legislative session

NPI's Gael Tarleton speaks at a press conference to unveil new data privacy legislation on the first day of the 2020 Legislative session

# Permalink :: Posted at 1:54 PM | Submit to Reddit