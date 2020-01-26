Watch highlights from the eleventh episode of SNL’s forty-fifth season, hosted by Adam Driver, with Halsey as the musical guest.

The (hot) cold open: Donald Trump’s attorney Alan Dershowitz (Jon Lovitz) gives Senator Mitch McConnell (Beck Bennett) and Senator Susan Collins (Cecily Strong) a preview of his impeachment defense.

Adam Driver takes a moment to chill and share some fun (definitely not intense ) facts about himself.

Undercover Boss checks in with one of its more notorious bosses, Kylo Ren (Adam Driver), to see if he kept his promise to change his company.

Weekend Update anchors Colin Jost and Michael Che tackle the week’s biggest news, like the case against President Trump being laid out during his impeachment trial.

Melissa Villaseñor stops by Weekend Update to sing about some Oscar-nominated films like Joker…and white male rage.

Seventh-grade travel expert Carrie Krum (Aidy Bryant) stops by Weekend Update to share her travel tips for getting away from cold winter weather.

