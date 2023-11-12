SNL satirizes third Republican debate by imagining how Trump might have interrupted it

Watch highlights from the fourth episode of SNL’s forty-ninth season, hosted by Timothée Chalamet, with boygenius as the musical guest, including the Republican debate cold open.

The cold open: Lester Holt (Kenan Thompson) moderates the Republican candidates (Chloe Fineman, Ego Nwodim, Molly Kearney, Devon Walker, John Higgins) during a debate before Donald Trump (James Austin Johnson) interrupts.

The monologue: Second-time host Timothée Chalamet talks about shooting a Chanel perfume commercial with Martin Scorsese and celebrates the end of the SAG-AFTRA strike before rapping about having a baby face with Marcello Hernández.

Weekend Update anchors Colin Jost and Michael Che tackle the week’s biggest news, like Vivek Ramaswamy calling the GOP a “party of losers” and Ohio becoming the 24th state to legalize marijuana.

Tiny Horse returns! A man (Timothée Chalamet) reconnects with his pet horse.

Two gym employees (Timothée Chalamet, Mikey Day) struggle to help a woman (Heidi Gardner) find the bag she left at the gym.

A host (Ego Nwodim) moderates a panel on hip-hop featuring Mary J. Blige (Punkie Johnson), Rick Rubin (James Austin Johnson), Dr. Cornel West (Kenan Thompson) and SmokeCheddaDaAssGetta (Timothée Chalamet).

Different celebrities (Timothée Chalamet, Heidi Gardner, Mikey Day, Chloe Fineman, James Austin Johnson, Ego Nwodim, Sarah Sherman, Kenan Thompson, Bowen Yang, Molly Kearney, Punkie Johnson, Chloe Troast, Michael Longfellow) audition to voice Britney Spears’ audiobook.

