Saturday Night Live returns at last; Pete Davidson comments on violence in the Middle East

Watch highlights from the season premiere of SNL’s forty-ninth season, hosted by Pete Davidson, with Ice Spice as the musical guest, including Davidson’s cold open commenting on the violence in the Middle East.

The cold open: Host Pete Davidson takes a moment to speak on the crisis in the Middle East.

Curt Menefee (Kenan Thompson), Howie Long (Mikey Day), Jimmy Johnson (James Austin Johnson), Michael Strahan (Devon Walker), and Terry Bradshaw (Molly Kearney) try to discuss the Philadelphia Eagles versus the New York Jets without bringing up Taylor Swift.

I’m Just Pete: Pete Davidson sings a song about himself.

Three guys reflect on their early comedy careers with Pete Davidson.

Weekend Update anchors Colin Jost and Michael Che tackle the week’s biggest news, like Congressman George Santos getting hit with new Federal charges.

Weekend Update anchors Colin Jost and Michael Che tackle the week’s biggest news, like dog owners questioning the rabies vaccine.

University of Colorado Boulder football coach Deion Sanders (Kenan Thompson) stops by Weekend Update to discuss his team and career.

Christopher Columbus (Bowen Yang) stops by Weekend Update to discuss whether to take down statues of himself and brag about the things he discovered.

Watch all performances and sketches uploaded from this week’s episode.