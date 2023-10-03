How red state politics are shaving years off American lives
Republican-dominated state policies on cigarettes, seat belts, and public health regulations are shortening life spans, The Washington Post reports.
Offering asides, recommended links, blogworthy quotations, and more, In Brief is the Northwest Progressive Institute's microblog of world, national, and local politics.
