My research analyzes real speeches made by politicians past and present, including those of Trump, Orbán and Putin, using cognitive linguistics — a branch of linguistics that examines the relationship between language and the mind. What I have found is that throughout history, speeches by dictators and autocrats have one thing in common: they use dehumanizing metaphors to instill and propagate hatred of others.
— Marcel Danesi, a professor of semiotics and linguistic anthropology at the University of Toronto (What Donald Trump, Vladimir Putin and Viktor Orbán understand about your brain)