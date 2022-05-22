SNL bids adieu to Kate McKinnon, Aidy Bryant, Kyle Mooney, and Pete Davidson

Watch highlights from the twentieth (and final) episode of SNL’s forty-seventh season, hosted by Natasha Lyonne, with Japanese Breakfast as the musical guest.

The cold open: After experiencing their third alien abduction, three people (Natasha Lyonne, Kate McKinnon, Cecily Strong) are questioned again by two agents (Aidy Bryant, Mikey Day) at the Pentagon.

The monologue: First-time SNL host Natasha Lyonne talks about her Netflix series, Russian Doll, shares a story about her father and reflects on her acting career.

In this Cut for Time sketch, Pete Davidson pays tribute to Lorne Michaels.

Weekend Update anchors Colin Jost and Michael Che tackle the week’s biggest news, like Taylor Swift delivering a college commencement address.

Trend forecasters (Aidy Bryant, Bowen Yang) stop by Weekend Update to discuss what’s in and what’s out the summer of 2022.

Pete Davidson stops by Weekend Update to reflect on his eight years on SNL.

The final sketch for Mooney, Bryant, and McKinnon: A commercial advertises a hair product that helps women look as young as they feel.

Watch all performances and sketches uploaded from the season finale.