NEWSMAX’S EMERALD ROBINSON: There’s a growing perception that this is really just the third term of President Obama. What do you say to people who say that?

WHITE HOUSE PRESS SECRETARY JEN PSAKI: Who are saying that? Who’s saying that?

NEWSMAX’S EMERALD ROBINSON: You hear that a lot in the media.

WHITE HOUSE PRESS SECRETARY JEN PSAKI: Who in the media?

NEWSMAX’S EMERALD ROBINSON: Different people.

WHITE HOUSE PRESS SECRETARY JEN PSAKI: Like?

Watch the full exchange here.