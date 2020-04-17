Our two panelists worked for the Bernie Sanders and Elizabeth Warren campaigns in comparable roles. Charles Lenchner, co-founder of both Ready for Warren and People for Bernie, interviewed them both about how ‘distributed organizing’ has change campaigns, and the lessons we can learn from the 2020 primary so far.

This session will be appropriate for beginners and advanced attendees. Expect to understand more about the best in modern political campaigning, and a chance to hear some inside stories from this year’s campaign.