North·west (nawrth-west; Naut. nawr-west)

–noun: the northwestern part of the United States, especially Washington, Oregon, and Idaho.

Pro·gres·sive (pruh-gres-iv)

–adjective: favoring or advocating progress, change, improvement, or reform, as opposed to wishing to maintain things as they are.

In·sti·tute (in-sti-toot, -tyoot)

–noun: a society or organization for carrying on a particular work, like advancing the common good and expanding freedom.