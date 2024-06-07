Conservatives tied to Trump want to limit insurance coverage for abortions
Via The Washington Post: “The proposal could make it more difficult for those with private-employer insurance to get out-of-state abortions, legal experts say.”
Offering asides, recommended links, blogworthy quotations, and more, In Brief is the Northwest Progressive Institute's microblog of world, national, and local politics.
