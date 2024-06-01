Alaskan rivers are turning orange. Climate damage could be to blame.
Via The Washington Post: “Climate change is likely causing dozens of rivers in Alaska to flow orange, and it could be disastrous for the state, researchers say.”
Offering asides, recommended links, blogworthy quotations, and more, In Brief is the Northwest Progressive Institute's microblog of world, national, and local politics.
