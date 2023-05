High-speed rail can curb America’s summer travel woes

“America’s holiday travel quagmire is a reminder that we are a global laggard when it comes to high-speed rail,” writes Ray LaHood. “In 26 nations across the world, including in emerging economies such as Morocco, high-speed trains collectively carry billions of passengers every year. Meanwhile, the Chinese have built 26,000 miles of high-speed rail since the mid-2000s, and they are just getting started.”