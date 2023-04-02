SNL reacts to the indictment of Donald Trump

Watch highlights from the sixteenth episode of SNL’s forty-eighth season, hosted by Quinta Brunson, with Lil Yachty as the musical guest, including the Trump indictment cold open.

The cold open: Donald Trump (James Austin Johnson) promotes his new album.

The monologue: First-time host Quinta Brunson talks about working on Abbott Elementary and how poorly teachers are treated in the United States.

Weekend Update anchors Colin Jost and Michael Che tackle the week’s biggest news, like President Biden calling for an assault weapons ban.

Weekend Update anchors Colin Jost and Michael Che tackle the week’s biggest news, like a sperm donor being sued for increasing the risk of accidental incest.

A documentary trailer depicts the cult-like horrors of being a bridesmaid.

Three guys show off the finest street cuisine in New York City.

