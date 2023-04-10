SNL delivers a fresh roast of Donald Trump in Easter cold open

Watch highlights from the seventeenth episode of SNL’s forty-eighth season, hosted by Molly Shannon, with Jonas Brothers as the musical guest, including the Trump Easter cold open.

The cold open: Donald Trump (James Austin Johnson) interrupts a re-creation of The Last Supper.

The monologue: Returning as a host for the second time, Molly Shannon talks about her book Hello, Molly! and shares some advice she received from her dad.

A commercial advertises an app where reporters detail Trump’s indictment and arrest in a new way.

Weekend Update hosts Colin Jost and Michael Che cover the week’s biggest news before speaking with Jafar (Bowen Yang), Angel Reese (Punkie Johnson) and a co-worker who’s extremely busy doing seemingly nothing (Heidi Gardner).

Sally O’Malley returns: The Jonas Brothers decide to switch things up by hiring Sally O’Malley (Molly Shannon), a colorful, 50-year-old dancer.

