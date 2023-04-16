SNL captures the essence of springtime park activities in seasonally themed cold open

Watch highlights from the eighteenth episode of SNL’s forty-eighth season, hosted by Ana de Armas, with Karol G as the musical guest, including the spring in a park cold open.

The cold open: As the weather gets warmer, two reporters (Heidi Gardner, Bowen Yang) interview random people in Central Park

The monologue: First-time host Ana de Armas talks about learning English after moving to the U.S. from Cuba and reflects on her amazing year.

A Spanish class gets disrupted by two new students (Ana de Armas, Marcello Hernández).

Weekend Update anchors Colin Jost and Michael Che tackle the week’s biggest news, like the suspect in the Pentagon classified document leak getting arrested.

A commercial advertises an acting school for good-looking dogs.

SNL’s first non-binary cast member, Molly Kearney, stops by Weekend Update to discuss the harmful effects caused by the anti-LGBTQ bills that have been introduced in the United States.

Watch all performances and sketches uploaded from this week’s episode.