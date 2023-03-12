SNL needles George Santos again while poking fun at the Oscars

Watch highlights from the fifteenth episode of SNL’s forty-eighth season, hosted by Jenna Ortega, with The 1975 as the musical guest, including the Oscars Red Carpet cold open.

The cold open: Celebrities like Mike Tyson (Kenan Thompson), Jamie Lee Curtis (Chloe Fineman), Colin Farrell and Brendan Gleeson (Mikey Day, Molly Kearny), and George Santos (Bowen Yang) get interviewed on the 2023 Oscars red carpet.

The monologue: First-time host Jenna Ortega talks about starring in horror movies and what it was like to be a child actor.

Things go off the rails on the Parent Trap remake set when a crewmember (Fred Armisen) steps in as the body double for an actress (Jenna Ortega).

Weekend Update anchors Colin Jost and Michael Che tackle the week’s biggest news, like Tucker Carlson releasing edited footage from the January 6 capitol attack.

Tennessee Lt. Gov. Randy McNally (Molly Kearney) stops by Weekend Update to address getting caught commenting and liking on gay thirst traps on Instagram.

Weekend Update anchors Colin Jost and Michael Che tackle the week’s biggest news, like a man’s plan to live underwater for 100 days.

A couple (Jenna Ortega, Marcello Hernández) has a serious conversation about their relationship outside of the Waffle House.

