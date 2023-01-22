SNL spoofs NFL playoffs coverage and roasts George Santos

Watch highlights from the ninth episode of SNL’s forty-eighth season, hosted by Aubrey Plaza, with Sam Smith (and Kim Petras) as musical guests.

The cold open: Fox Sports hosts (Kenan Thompson, Mikey Day, James Austin Johnson, Devon Walker, Molly Kearney) interview Rep. George Santos (Bowen Yang).

Representative George Santos stops by Weekend Update to address allegations that he’s lied about key details of his life.

The monologue: First-time host Aubrey Plaza talks about growing up in Delaware and working at 30 Rock as a former NBC Page before giving a tour of the SNL’s studio 8H.

Local government employees April Ludgate (Aubrey Plaza) and Leslie Knope (Amy Poehler) stop by Weekend Update to talk about working for the government.

Weekend Update anchors Colin Jost and Michael Che tackle the week’s biggest news, like a 118-year-old nun dying.

Watch all performances and sketches uploaded from this week’s episode.