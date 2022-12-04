SNL skewers Herschel Walker and Senate Republicans as Georgia runoff date approaches

Watch highlights from the sixth episode of SNL’s forty-eighth season, hosted by Keke Palmer, with SZA as the musical guest, including the Herschel Walker cold open.

Republican senators Mitch McConnell (James Austin Johnson), John Cornyn (Mikey Day) and Marsha Blackburn (Cecily Strong) help prepare Herschel Walker (Kenan Thompson) for the Georgia Senate runoff.

The monologue: First-time host Keke Palmer talks about the lessons she’s learned from being an actor for 20 years and addresses pregnancy rumors.

A commercial for a new Arby’s deal goes off the rails.

Weekend Update anchors Colin Jost and Michael Che tackle the week’s biggest news, like the Senate passing the Respect for Marriage Act.

Weekend Update anchors Colin Jost and Michael Che tackle the week’s biggest news, like a giving birth to a baby in a McDonalds.

Michael Longfellow stops by Weekend Update to discuss celebrating the holidays as child of divorced parents.

Keke Palmer gets Kenan Thompson to participate in a re-imagining of the Nickelodeon sitcom Kenan & Kel.

