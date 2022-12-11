SNL gets into the holiday spirit with hosts Steve Martin and Martin Short

Watch highlights from the seventh episode of SNL’s forty-eighth season, hosted by Steve Martin and Martin Short, with the PNW’s own Brandi Carlile as the musical guest.

The cold open: A group (Kenan Thompson, Cecily Strong, Ego Nwodim, Bowen Yang, Sarah Sherman) shares how they keep their cool during the holiday season.

The monologue: Hosts Steve Martin and Martin Short reminisce on their previous years hosting and appearing on Saturday Night Live and read the eulogies they wrote for each other.

Weekend Update anchors Colin Jost and Michael Che tackle the week’s biggest news, like Kyrsten Sinema leaving the Democratic Party.

A group of people (Steve Martin, Martin Short, Cecily Strong) on a train get really excited to see snow for the first time.

In the eighth part of the Father of the Bride movie franchise, a father (Steve Martin) becomes distraught when his daughter (Heidi Gardner) gets engaged again.

