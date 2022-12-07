Republican operative: “Herschel was like a plane crash into a train wreck that rolled into a dumpster fire”

Herschel was like a plane crash into a train wreck that rolled into a dumpster fire. And an orphanage. Then an animal shelter. You kind of had to watch it squinting through one eye between your fingers.

— Dan McLagan, an adviser to Agriculture Commissioner Gary Black, who ran against Herschel Walker for the Republican nomination in Georgia’s 2022 U.S. Senate race (via The Atlanta Journal-Constitution: How Raphael Warnock defeated Herschel Walker)

Also see NPI’s analysis of Warnock’s victory last night on the Cascadia Advocate: