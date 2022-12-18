Cecily Strong bids farewell to SNL in Christmas episode

Watch highlights from the eighth episode of SNL’s forty-eighth season, hosted by Austin Butler, with Lizzo as the musical guest. This was the final episode of 2022.

The cold open: Donald Trump (James Austin Johnson) gets help from Donald Trump Jr. (Mikey Day) and Kimberly Guilfoyle (Cecily Strong) to announce his collection of NFT digital trading cards.

The monologue: First-time host Austin Butler talks about fully immersing himself into the role of Elvis and his mom helping him get over his shyness.

An advertisement reveals the real sweet treat children yearn for during the holidays.

Weekend Update anchors Colin Jost and Michael Che tackle the week’s biggest news, like Marjorie Taylor Greene complaining that people can buy sex toys at Target.

Cathy Anne (Cecily Strong) stops by Weekend Update to reflect on her time on SNL.

Game show contestants (Austin Butler, Heidi Gardner, Punkie Johnson) compete to find the missing letters in word puzzles.

Things don’t go as expected during a white elephant gift exchange at a holiday party.

A RadioShack manager (Kenan Thompson) celebrates Cecily Strong’s last day with the help of casual Elvis (Austin Butler).

Watch all performances and sketches uploaded from this week’s episode.