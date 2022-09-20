Association of Washington Business backs Steve Hobbs for reelection

The Association of Washington Business, the state’s best known business group, has thrown its backing behind Democratic incumbent Steve Hobbs to be retained as Washington’s Secretary of State, it announced today. Though AWB usually endorses Republicans for most offices and often pursues legislative objectives aligned with Republican platform planks, Hobbs got the nod over independent Julie Anderson, who has been working hard to woo Republicans over to her candidacy.

None of the Republicans running for Secretary of State made it out of the Top Two election.

“Since he was appointed secretary of state last year, Steve Hobbs has demonstrated that he understands the challenges facing the position, including the need to strengthen cybersecurity and ensure confidence in elections,” said AWB President Kris Johnson in a statement. “He is a proven leader with valuable military experience as well as a track record as a state legislator that showed he is capable of working across party lines.”