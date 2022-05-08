SNL responds to leaked Alito draft assailing Roe v. Wade

Watch highlights from the eighteenth episode of SNL’s forty-seventh season, hosted by Benedict Cumberbatch, with Arcade Fire as the musical guest.

The cold open: After Justice Samuel Alito’s leaked draft opinion to overturn Roe v. Wade, a flashback to 13th century England shows the exact moment three men (Benedict Cumberbatch, Andrew Dismukes, James Austin Johnson) vote to outlaw abortion.

The monologue: Second-time host Benedict Cumberbatch takes a moment to wish his mother and his wife a happy Mother’s Day.

Weekend Update anchors Colin Jost and Michael Che tackle the week’s biggest news, like Rudy Giuliani cancelling his scheduled appearance to meet with the January 6 committee.

Weekend Update anchors Colin Jost and Michael Che tackle the week’s biggest news, like archaeologists discovering 1,000 year old cave paintings in Alabama.

Justice Amy Coney Barrett (Kate McKinnon) stops by Weekend Update to discuss the Supreme Court’s leaked draft opinion to overturn Roe v. Wade and share her opinion on abortion.

Chloe Fineman talks about being a full-time understudy for Saturday Night Live.

