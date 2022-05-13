Abortion care has joined economic security as a top midterms issue, Monmouth finds
“The importance of abortion policy in the current midterms compared with four years ago has shifted the most among Democrats,” says the polling institute.
Offering asides, recommended links, blogworthy quotations, and more, In Brief is the Northwest Progressive Institute's microblog of world, national, and local politics.
Abortion care has joined economic security as a top midterms issue, Monmouth finds
“The importance of abortion policy in the current midterms compared with four years ago has shifted the most among Democrats,” says the polling institute.