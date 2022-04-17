SNL skewers two favorite marks (MTG, Trump) in “Easter Wishes” cold open

Watch highlights from the seventeenth episode of SNL’s forty-seventh season, hosted by Lizzo (who also performed as the musical guest).

The Easter Bunny (Bowen Yang) invites Dr. Fauci (Kate McKinnon), Marjorie Taylor Greene (Cecily Strong), Mayor Eric Adams (Chris Redd), Elon Musk (Mikey Day), Britney Spears (Chloe Fineman), Jared Leto (Kyle Mooney), and Donald Trump (James Austin Johnson) to share their Easter wishes.

The monologue: Host and musical guest Lizzo talks about her love of swearing and her TED Talk on twerking before addressing rumors about herself.

Mindlessly scrolling through TikTok is the perfect distraction from studying.

Weekend Update anchors Colin Jost and Michael Che tackle the week’s biggest news, like JetBlue offering to buy Spirit Airlines.

Colin Jost’s driver Cesar Perez stops by Weekend Update to make his comedy debut.

Two music producers (Lizzo, Aidy Bryant) try to help the Black Eyed Peas (Kenan Thompson, Cecily Strong, Chris Redd, Bowen Yang) come up with lyrics for their songs.

