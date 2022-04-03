SNL serves up another Trump-themed cold open with FNC morning show spoof

Watch highlights from the fifteenth episode of SNL’s forty-seventh season, hosted by Jerrod Carmichael, with Gunna as the musical guest.

The cold open: Steve Doocy (Alex Moffat), Ainsley Earhardt (Heidi Gardner) and Brian Kilmeade (Mikey Day) interview Justice Clarence Thomas (Kenan Thompson), his wife Ginni Thomas (Aidy Bryant) and Donald Trump (James Austin Johnson).

The monologue: First-time SNL host Jerrod Carmichael talks about what happened with Will Smith at the Oscars and coming out on his HBO special.

A group of men (Gunna, Simon Rex, Pete Davidson, Chris Redd) perform a rap about watching short movies.

Weekend Update anchors Colin Jost and Michael Che tackle the week’s biggest news, like Senator Lindsey Graham announcing he will not support Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson.

Weekend Update anchors Colin Jost and Michael Che tackle the week’s biggest news, like the Daily Wire planning to spend $100 million on conservative children’s programming to rival Disney.

Senator Marsha Blackburn (Cecily Strong) stops by Weekend Update to discuss Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson’s Supreme Court confirmation hearings.

