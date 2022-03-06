SNL mocks Fox, Ingraham, Carlson, and Trump for their pro-Russia propaganda

Watch highlights from the fourteenth episode of SNL’s forty-seventh season, hosted by Oscar Isaac, with Charli XCX as the musical guest.

The cold open: Fox News’ Laura Ingraham (Kate McKinnon) and Tucker Carlson (Alex Moffat) host a Ukrainian Invasion Celebration Spectacular with special guests Donald Trump (James Austin Johnson), Steven Seagal (Bowen Yang), Donald Trump Jr. (Mikey Day) and Kimberly Guifoyle (Cecily Strong).

The monologue: First-time host Oscar Isaac talks about starring in Marvel’s Moon Knight and directing and starring in his first feature when he was 10.

Weekend Update anchors Colin Jost and Michael Che tackle the week’s biggest news, like Florida governor, Ron DeSantis, yelling at students to take off their mask.

Weekend Update anchors Colin Jost and Michael Che tackle the week’s biggest news, like a new study showing 11% of American adults are afraid of the dark.

A city councilman (Oscar Isaac) and a group of concerned citizens (Kenan Thompson, Kate McKinnon, Cecily Strong, Mikey Day) call for the removal of the Paw Patrol in a voting ad campaign.

