SNL dedicates its cold open to Ukraine; John Mulaney joins Five Timers Club

Watch highlights from the thirteen episode of SNL’s forty-seventh season, hosted by John Mulaney, with LCD Soundsystem as the musical guest.

The cold open: Ukrainian Chorus Dumka of New York performs Prayer for Ukraine.

The monologue: John Mulaney does stand-up about his intervention, breaking up with his drug dealer and the birth of his son.

The musical: A man (Andrew Dismukes) surprises everyone (John Mulaney, Chris Redd) by buying a churro in a random subway station.

Five Timers Club induction: Steve Martin, Candice Bergen, Paul Rudd, Elliott Gould, Tina Fey and Conan O’Brien welcome John Mulaney into the Five-Timers Club.

Nickelodeon Show: Marc Summers (Alex Moffat) and Nick Cannon (Chris Redd) takes a look at an old Nickelodeon show.

Weekend Update anchors Colin Jost and Michael Che tackle the week’s biggest news, like Russia invading Ukraine.

