SNL offers commentary on Russian disinformation in cold open

Watch highlights from the twelfth episode of SNL’s forty-seventh season, hosted by Willem Dafoe, with Katy Perry as the musical guest.

White House employees (Kenan Thompson, Alex Moffat, Ego Nwodim) brief President Biden (James Austin Johnson) on Russian misinformation circulating in Ukraine.

First-time host Willem Dafoe talks about his life in New York City, having an expressive face and growing up in Wisconsin.

Two men (Kenan Thompson, Chris Redd) sing about what woke them up.

Weekend Update anchors Colin Jost and Michael Che tackle the week’s biggest news, like Melania Trump’s personal items failing to reach opening bid.

Weekend Update anchors Colin Jost and Michael Che tackle the week’s biggest news, like McDonald’s releasing a Land, Air and Sea sandwich.

Peyton Manning stops by Weekend Update to discuss the NFL playoffs Tom Brady retirement rumors.

