The crypto-congressional complex

I’m fascinated by how markets either promote the public interest or subvert it. Much depends on how they’re designed. Markets don’t exist in nature. They’re created and enforced by governments. Which is why the old saw about the choice being “government or free market” is so dangerously wrong. It prevents us from examining whose interests are being advanced and whose are being suppressed in the design of markets, and who’s behind the design. In other words, where power lies.