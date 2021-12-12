Kate McKinnon returns to SNL, shares lots of time onscreen with Billie Eilish

Watch highlights from the eighth episode of SNL’s forty-seventh season, hosted by Billie Eilish, who also performed as the musical guest, including the cold open with Kate McKinnon.

The cold open: Dr. Anthony Fauci (Kate McKinnon) delivers a special holiday message about the Omicron variant with help from members of the CDC (Cecily Strong, Aidy Bryant, Kyle Mooney, Pete Davidson, Mikey Day, Melissa Villaseñor, Heidi Gardner, Ego Nwodim, Bowen Yang, Andrew Dismukes, Sarah Sherman).

The monologue: Host and musical performer Billie Eilish talks about why she used to exclusively wear baggy clothes and what it was like to grow up in the public eye.

Best sketch of the week: A commercial advertises a hotel that caters to those traveling for non-luxurious events.

Also great: Mindlessly scrolling through TikTok is the perfect distraction from real life.

Weekend Update anchors Colin Jost and Michael Che tackle the week’s biggest news, like Biden announcing a diplomatic boycott of Beijing’s Winter Olympics.

Weekend Update anchors Colin Jost and Michael Che tackle the week’s biggest news, like a study revealing cats would be classified as psychopaths if they were humans.

In this Cut for Time sketch, three men get visited by their future selves to warn them of disasters.

In this Cut for Time sketch, a couple on a date (Cecily Strong, Mikey Day) are surprised with a Christmas performance from a sensational improv duo (Billie Eilish, Aristotle Athari).

Watch all sketches and performances uploaded from this week’s episode.