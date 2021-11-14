SNL once again takes aim at Ted Cruz in cold open

Watch highlights from the sixth episode of SNL’s forty-seventh season, hosted by Jonathan Majors, with Taylor Swift as the musical guest.

The cold open: Senator Ted Cruz (Aidy Bryant) introduces his new show Cruz Street and its residents (Cecily Strong, Kyle Mooney, Pete Davidson, Alex Moffat, Mikey Day, Chris Redd, Chloe Fineman, Aristotle Athari).

The monologue: First-time host Jonathan Majors talks about growing up as a military brat and the moment he found out he was hosting SNL.

Jake from State Farm (Jonathan Majors) and Flo from Progressive (Heidi Gardner) host the 2021 Audacity in Advertising Awards.

Musical guest Taylor Swift performs “All Too Well” on Saturday Night Live.

Weekend Update anchors Colin Jost and Michael Che tackle the week’s biggest news, like Texas judge repealing the state’s mask mandate.

Talk show hosts (Jonathan Majors, Kenan Thompson) welcome parents and their children on the show to share their kids’ creepy stories.

Watch all sketches and performances uploaded from this episode.