SNL debuts new fake game show for Thanksgiving episode: Republican or Not?

Watch highlights from the seventh episode of SNL’s forty-seventh season, hosted by Simu Liu, with Saweetie as the musical guest.

The cold open: Jeanine Pirro (Cecily Strong) discusses the Kyle Rittenhouse verdict and welcomes Donald Trump (James Austin Johnson) to discuss Biden’s Build Back Better infrastructure bill.

The monologue: First-time host Simu Liu talks about how he became Marvel’s first Chinese superhero and dressing up as Spider-Man for kids’ birthday parties.

Game show contestants (Simu Liu, Ego Nwodim) are given clues to try to identify which guests are Republicans.

Mother Earth (Aidy Bryant) stops by Weekend Update to discuss the issue of climate change.

Weekend Update anchors Colin Jost and Michael Che tackle the week’s biggest news, like a Washington, D.C. school postponing honoring Dave Chappelle.

Weekend Update anchors Colin Jost and Michael Che tackle the week’s biggest news, like a Frida Kahlo self-portrait selling for $34 million.

A group of men (Marc Cohn, Pete Davidson, Big Wet, Method Man) perform a song about walking in Staten Island.

Watch all sketches and performances uploaded from this episode.