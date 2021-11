He clearly doesn’t care about being labeled a hypocrite. It just doesn’t bother him. He is brazen about it. That’s one of the cynical sides of Mitch. He doesn’t care. If it’s expedient, he’ll do it.

— U.S. Representative John Yarmuth, speaking to The Washington Post. Yarmuth “said he rarely interacts anymore with McConnell even though both lawmakers live in the same area.” (How Mitch McConnell, one of Washington’s longtime power players, succumbed to the preeminence of Trump)