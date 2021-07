Trigger warning: This video contains audio of 911 calls placed during mass shootings. If hearing this audio would cause you distress, please mute the sound or do not play the video.

This year, 3,044 members of the high school class of 2021 aren’t graduating due to gun violence. They are The Lost Class. Though their futures were stolen, they still have the potential to change the future of our country so that we never lose another class to gun violence again.